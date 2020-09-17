Tipperary boy awarded €22.5m for delayed meningitis diagnosis

An eight-year-old Tipperary boy who suffered severe brain damage after his birth, has settled his legal action for €22.5 million euro.

Cork University Maternity Hospital apologised to Calum and his parents, Patrick English and Linda Spillane, who are from Burncourt in South Tipperary.

His mother called on the Government to reform the health service and provide support for children with additional needs.

Calum was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital in August 2012.

Following his birth, he was unwell, showing signs of infection.

However, his parents say assessments when he was one and two days old were inadequate and there was a delay in diagnosing him and giving him antibiotics.

Group B streptococcal meningitis was eventually diagnosed and treated but Calum suffered severe brain damage.

He has cerebral palsy and has multiple mobility and neurological difficulties. He will require extensive care for the rest of his life.

Speaking outside the court, Calum’s mother Linda said that families like theirs are constantly begging for support structures.

The hospital initially denied liability but on Tuesday issued an apology to Calum and his family.

The hospital apologised unreservedly for the delay in diagnosing the infection and the injuries he suffered.