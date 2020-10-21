Tipperary boil water notice highlighted in the Dáil

The delay in resolving problems with the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply has been raised in the Dáil.

A number of properties served by the scheme were placed on a boil water notice almost a year.

While Irish Water has sorted the problem for 38 of them another 40 remain on a boil notice.

Deputy Michael Lowry told the Dáil he was left with no other choice but to highlight the problems at the highest level.

“During the remedial works that have been carried out to date to restore a safe supply to the 38 homes all households on the scheme were left with no water supply at all or with significantly reduced pressure.”

“There was one publicised case of a nurse who wasn’t able to wash her uniforms as a result of the water pressure too low to be able to operate her washing machine.”

“This is an absolute scandal and is bordering on third world conditions for these households.”

Minister Malcolm Noonan said works are ongoing to resolve the problem for the remaining houses.

“We all want to see this boil notice lifted without any undue delay.”

“Once the monitoring results verify the satisfactory residual chlorine levels and the drinking water quality is in compliance with regulations then Irish Water will consult with the HSE to determine if the boil water notice can be lifted.”

“My departments priority is to ensure that people’s health is protected and that adequate water is available for personal hygiene and the washing of hands during the Covid pandemic.