Tipperary to benefit from CSP funding

Several Tipperary groups are receiving a total of €19,505 in funding under the Community Services Programme 2019.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring has announced an increased number of organisations who will receive funding this year.

Nenagh Arts Centre is one of the 7 organisations and they are set to receive €4,400.

€3,300 will be allocated to Cahir Park A.F.C and Tipperary Technology Park will receive €2,200.

Minister Ring has said he would like to commend and acknowledge the fantastic services provided by CSP supported organisations.