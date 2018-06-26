Tipperary basks in sunshine as temps to soar to 30 degrees



But the rise in temperatures comes with warnings about sun burn, dehydration and water shortage

The Heatwave is well underway with met Eirinn predicting temperatures to climb to 30 degrees in almost all areas today.

While Tipperary basks in the heat, there are warnings that such high temperatures could be dangerous for some.

Tipp FM’s resident GP Pat Harrold in Nenagh says some groups are particularly vulnerable

Farmers say they’re concerned about the prolonged dry spell, but it’s not time to panic yet.

A fodder census will be conducted over the next three weeks to see how the farming community is set after a crisis hit the sector in spring.

These farmers say they’re fine for now, but dairy farmers might be in trouble;

Irish Water is warning that restrictions will become unavoidable if the heatwave continues.

The utility says demand levels for water rose again overnight with some areas in already experiencing outages.

A yellow temperature warning remains in place – with highs of 30 degrees expected this week.

Kate Gannon from Irish Water is appealing to people to conserve supply:

We’re also being reminded that fly numbers will peak during the hot weather.

Rentokil says it’s had a 74 per cent increase in call outs for fly infestations in the first five months of the year.

It’s warning people to flyproof their kitchens, bbqs and picnics by ensuring doors are closed, bins and food are covered and spillages are cleaned up immediately.