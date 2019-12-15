A Tipperary based company has secured a major contract with Aldi

Fethard company Ribworld is to supply nearly 2,000 Aldi South stores in Germany.

The Tipp company has worked with Aldi since the German chain first entered Ireland twenty years.

Expected to be worth over 800,000 Euro the new contract will see the introduction of a range of Slow Cooked meat products produced in Ireland sold to new Aldi South customers across 1,920 stores in Germany.

Aldi currently has 16 Ribworld Irish products in their core range including the Blás na hÉireann 2019 Bronze award winning Salt & Chilli Pork Ribs.

Group Commercial Director at Ribworld Paul Walshe said Aldi Ireland has been a long standing partner of theirs and forged a path for them into the UK and now into Germany.