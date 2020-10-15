Tipperary-based Arrabawn recall some milk products over contamination concerns

Some of Arrabawn’s milk products are being recalled due to contamination concerns.

Arrabawn Co-op, which is headquartered in Nenagh, is recalling certain batches of milk that are potentially unsafe due to the presence of a bacteria.

The products include 2 litres of Arrabawn, Homefarm, Spar, Mace and Clonbawn fresh milk with a expiration date of October 26th and 27th.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied.

The details from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland can be viewed here.