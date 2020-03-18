Tipperary among the counties with fewest confirmed cases of COVID-19

Tipperary has five or less confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The figures have been released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.
It’s the first time since the outbreak began in Ireland that a county-by-county breakdown has been given.
However, the figures were only correct up to Monday evening of this week, and there were 69 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, and 74 new cases confirmed today.
Nevertheless, as of Monday, Tipperary was one of 15 counties that had five or less confirmed cases.
Dublin is the county worst affected, with 129 cases.
Here’s the full statement issued this evening:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – 18 March
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males
There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.
There are now 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.
- of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.
- to date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission,17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.
- Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.
- 1 in 5 cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.
“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.
“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”
ENDS
Hospital statistics
|Source: HSPC
|number of people
|*% of total
|Total number hospitalised
|84
|31%
|Total number admitted to ICU
|6
|2%
|Total number deaths
|2
|0.7%
|Case fatality rate
|2
|0.7%
|Total number healthcare workers
|59
|22%
|Number clusters notified
|23
- all statistics measured on 16 March
Age range affected
|age Group
|number of people
|% of total
|<1
|1
|0%
|1-4
|0
|0
|5 – 14
|4
|1%
|15 – 24
|28
|10%
|25 – 34
|48
|18%
|35 – 44
|62
|23%
|45 – 54
|40
|15%
|55 – 64
|46
|17%
|65+
|42
|15%
- all statistics measured on 16 March
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Transmission Classification
|number of people
|% of total
|Community transmission
|60
|22%
|Contact with a confirmed case
|45
|17%
|Travel abroad
|113
|42%
|Under investigation
|53
|20%
- all statistics measured on 16 March
Healthcare Workers
|Travel related
|22
|37%
|No foreign travel
|36
|61%
|Under investigation
|1
|2%
|Total
|59
|100%
- all statistics measured on 16 March
Cases by county
|County
|number of cases
|Carlow
|< = 5
|Cavan
|< = 5
|Clare
|< = 5
|Donegal
|< = 5
|Kildare
|< = 5
|Kilkenny
|< = 5
|Longford
|< = 5
|Louth
|< = 5
|Mayo
|< = 5
|Meath
|< = 5
|Offaly
|< = 5
|Roscommon
|< = 5
|Sligo
|< = 5
|Tipperary
|< = 5
|Wexford
|< = 5
|Kerry
|6
|Waterford
|7
|Westmeath
|7
|Wicklow
|9
|Galway
|12
|Limerick
|14
|Cork
|48
|Dublin
|129
- all statistics measured on 16 March