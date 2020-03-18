Tipperary among the counties with fewest confirmed cases of COVID-19

Tipperary has five or less confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The figures have been released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It’s the first time since the outbreak began in Ireland that a county-by-county breakdown has been given.

However, the figures were only correct up to Monday evening of this week, and there were 69 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, and 74 new cases confirmed today.

Nevertheless, as of Monday, Tipperary was one of 15 counties that had five or less confirmed cases.

Dublin is the county worst affected, with 129 cases.

Here’s the full statement issued this evening:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – 18 March