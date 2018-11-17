Tipp Woman Shortlisted For Prestigious Business Awards

A Tipperary woman has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in the Irish Images Business Woman of the Year Awards, 2018.

Emma Lacy, of Horan Automation, is one of 11 nominees up for the ‘Best Management Professional’ accolade.

Emma is Chief Operations Office and Head of Sales and Marketing at the company, which is based in Drangan.

Since joining the engineering team less than two years ago, Emma has quadrupled the sales, doubled the workforce and spearheaded a business venture which opened up new international markets for the company.

These achievements have earned Emma a joint management role with the owners.

The awards take place tomorrow evening.