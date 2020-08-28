Tipp water services close to full recovery after challenging fortnight

Irish Water say all supplies in Tipperary should be back to normal soon.

Heavy rainfall from storms Ellen and Francis in the last two weeks caused issues with capacity and power along some supplies in the county.

Tankers had to be set up in areas on the Galtee Supply scheme and in the Dundrum area.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Duane O’Brien of Irish Water says repair works have been carried out:

“We’re much better than we were last week. We had an awful lot of issues last week when it came to electrical outages and intense heavy rainfall. I think the worst areas affected were Cashel, Clonmel, Dundrum and Springmount, as well as Ballindeer, Tullahay, Ahenny, Lorrha and Riverstown.

“All supplies are restored at the moment and we’re back in production at all our plants. There are a few areas in the county where there is low pressure as reservoirs are refilling – such as Latten, Emly and Cullen.”