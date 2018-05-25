Tipp voters go to the polls today in historic referendum

Tipperary’s electorate go to the polls today to cast their ballots in the Referendum on the 8th Ammendement.

Over 122, thousand people are entitled to vote, including an extra 3 thousand plus on the supplementary register.

Polling booths in schools and community centres across the five electoral areas of Tipperary are now open for voting on a proposed change to the Constitution contained in the 36th Ammendment of the Constitutional Bill 2018.

Voter turnout is expected to be higher than recent referenda.

Those casting their ballots must bring their polling cards along with personal ID such as a drivers licence, passport, a student identity card or a public services card. If you didn’t receive your polling card in the post but are on the electoral register, you are still entitled to vote.

Polling stations will remain open until 10 pm this evening when the ballot boxes will then be sealed and transfered to the count centre at the Presentation Secondary School Sports Hall where they will remain under garda watch until they are opened for the count at 9 on Saturday morning.

A result in the referendum is expected by mid afternoon.