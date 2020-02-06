Tipp vote given green light as High Court case struck out

The General Election vote in Tipperary on Saturday will go ahead.

It’s after a High Court case taken by independent candidates Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan was struck out this evening.

There had been concerns raised about a potential conflict between the Electoral Act and the Constitution, which could have blocked the vote from being held in Tipperary after the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week.

This evening’s High Court decision means that Tipperary will join the 38 other constituencies in voting on Saturday.