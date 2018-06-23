Tipp Ultra runners prepare for 24 hour race

A group of runners from Tipperary are set to take on a 24 hour non stop race this weekend.

6 ultra-running athletes from the Premier have set for themselves the task of competing in the 2018 Energia 24 Hour Race today and tomorrow in Belfast.

The winner is the person who clocks up the furthest distance in that time period – with the race set to get underway at 1pm this afternoon.

They’re also raising money for ‘Stephen’s Bucket List’ – which will see any funds collected go to help Stephen Ryan, who has muscular distrophy, complete his bucket list.

Noel Gillman who is one of the runners taking part from Tipperary, he says there’ll be a lot of strategy involved to keep going for 24 hours…