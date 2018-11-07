Tipp Traveller group call for proper dialogue

A Tipperary Traveller representative says there needs to be a focus on improving relations between the settled and travelling communities.

Margaret Casey of the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project has highlighted what she sees as a deepening divide between the two communities in light of Peter Casey’s Presidential campaign.

Comments made by the businessman on a traveller housing settlement just outside Thurles became central to his campaign, with a dramatic increase in support as a result.

Margaret Casey says that attention should now be on rebuilding relations.