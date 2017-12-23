Tipp Town School Choir wins top award

A Tipperary Town Primary school has scooped a top choral award.

The pupils at St Joseph’s won the best primary school choir in the Lyric FM annual Christmas Competition for their entry Sparklejollytwinklejingly from the Musical ELF.

This is the West Tipp school’s 7th time entering – They were runners up in 2011 and winners in 2014.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

The choir was formed in 1998 and has around 100 students involved from 3rd to 6th class. They regularly perform for the school community regularly as well as at local events such as the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Tipperary Town and Carol Singing Downtown in aid of the St. Vincent de Paul.