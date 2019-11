The N24 roadworks through Tipperary Town, which were due to finish today, have yet again had their deadline extended, delivering a huge blow to businesses in the lead up to Christmas.

The works are now expected to finish by next Wednesday afternoon at the latest.

The roadworks have been ongoing since February and have now been extended five times.

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Roads Marcus O’Connor explained the reason for the latest extension to Tipp FM News.