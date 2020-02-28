Tipp Town, Clonmel and Thurles stations to benefit from new Gardai

Twelve new Gardaí have been allocated to the Tipperary Garda Division.

The probationer Gardaí from Intake 192 passed out from the Garda College in Templemore last week and have now been assigned to Tipperary Town, Clonmel and Thurles Garda Stations.

Speaking at the announcement in Tipperary Town this morning Chief Superintendent Derek Smart welcomed the newly qualified Gardaí to the county saying he was delighted to add them to the Tipperary ranks.

“These additional resources will enhance our ability to respond to the needs of the communities we serve. These 12 members will be going straight out onto the front line and will be policing our towns and villages. This will also allow us to increase the capacity of some of our specialist units such as the divisional drugs unit and the protective services unit,” he said.

All of the 12 new Gardai were in Tipperary Town this morning for the announcement.

Garda Andrew Kiely from Herbertstown near Hospital in Limerick is one of the new probationer Gardai.

After graduating from Templemore last week, he has been assigned to Clonmel Garda Station. He says that becoming a Garda had been something he had his heart set on since he was a kid.

