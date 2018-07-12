Tipp tourism reaping the benefits of heat wave

One of Tipperary’s most scenic areas is reaping the benefits of the tourism product they have to offer.

The Aherlow Fáilte group has been successfully promoting the Glen of Aherlow to both Irish and foreign visitors alike for a number of years.

It’s being seen as an ideal base for a holiday in the region with the likes of Lough Derg, the Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle combined with trips to Bunratty or Kilkenny.

Helen Morrissey from Aherlow Fáilte says they’re fortunate to have such a variety of accommodation such as guesthouses and B&B’s to cater for visitors of all kinds.