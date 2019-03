The European Elections are to be held on the same day as the Local Elections this coming May.

Ireland South – which is our electoral area – has four MEPs – Fianna Fail’s Brian Crowley, Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada, and Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly & Deirdre Clune.

Ahead of this year’s election Tipp Today spoke to Liadh Ni Riada in January. This week Sean Kelly was in studio with Fran