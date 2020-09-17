Tipp teenager been honoured at the National Youth Volunteer Awards

Julie Reddan, a sixth year student from Borrisokane is among 20 teenagers honoured, having been chosen from hundreds of youth volunteers nationally.

Julie has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Romania, spending a week there building homes for families. She also volunteers for the shoe box appeal every year and has fundraised for Youth Suicide Prevention.

Speaking to Tipp FM, she said she finds volunteer work has been good for her own mental health.

“I have volunteered a good bit since I was young but last year I traveled to Romania and generally involved in the Team Hope shoe box appeal and just general work in the community.”

“My school nominated me for the award. I find it great helping others for my own mental health. It gives me a great level of satisfaction and to appreciate what I do have and help others that are less fortunate.”