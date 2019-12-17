Tipp teachers receive top bursaries

Two Tipperary teachers received bursaries totalling more than 86,000 euro from the Teaching Council for Research and Innovation.

24 bursaries were awarded – post primary teacher Damien Lonergan from Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir and Padraig Egan, a primary teacher in Birdhill National School were both part of projects, which received bursaries.

The money was awarded under the third cycle of the John Coolahan Research Support Framework, as part of the Council’s CROI research series.

The bursaries encourage the research, innovation and collaboration, which is at the heart of teaching and learning.