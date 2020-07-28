Tipp TD’s called on to secure funding to reopen leisure centres

Tipperary’s Oireachtas members are being urged to ensure Thurles & Roscrea Leisure Centres get a share of the funding announced under the July Stimulus Package.

Both facilities remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan says our TDs need to play their part in getting the funding for Tipperary.

“Whilst welcome we need to ensure that money is diverted through Sport Ireland and Active Ireland to the swimming pools and leisure centres in Thurles and Roscrea to ensure that they reopen as quickly as possible.”

“I’ve already made contact with the Minister’s office and Sports Ireland & Active Ireland and I’m calling on our TD’s to do the same – to work as hard as possible together to ensure the money is given to the leisure centres in Thurles and Roscrea to have them reopened.”