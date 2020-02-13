Tipp TD says Fianna Fail has responsibility to help form Government

Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says there’s a responsibility on the party to help to form a Government.

Deputy Cahill stopped short however of stating whether he would support joining a coalition with Sinn Fein, as the parliamentary party meet for the first time this afternoon.

The leaders of both parties have made their first contact with each other, as Sinn Fein continues meeting with potential coalition partners.

Deputy Cahill says Fianna Fail are not determined to sit on the sidelines, but he predicts lengthy negotiations.