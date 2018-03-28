Tipp TD describes Garda whistleblower review as unbelievable

A Tipperary TD has has described the findings of a review into how the Department of Justice handled certain files in relation to Garda whistleblower as unbelievable and bizarre.

It was ordered after it emerged that not all the emails about an alleged legal strategy against Sergeant Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission, were provided to the Disclosures Tribunal.

It found the email accounts of some senior officials weren’t searched as part of the initial request from the tribunal.

Labour Deputy Alan Kelly says the findings are unbelievable