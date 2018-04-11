Tipp TD among 7 who received donations over 600 euro

A Tipperary TD is among seven public representatives who received donations that exceeded 600 euro last year.

Under the Standards in Public Office legislation, public representatives may not accept donations of more than 200 euro in cash or 1-thousand euro from a single source and must disclose donations exceeding 600 euro from a single source.

SIPO says that all public representatives complied with these requirements but some filed returns after the deadline.

Among the seven representatives who were required to disclose their donations were Tipperary Labour Deputy Alan Kelly, Fianna Fáil’s James Lawless, Micheal Martin, Michael McGrath and Darragh O’Brien, Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell and Padraig MacLochlainn from Sinn Fein.