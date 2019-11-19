Tipp Superintendent says education is key for young drivers

More than three hundred secondary school students from across Nenagh and Newport gathered in Nenagh today for the multi-agency Road Safety Matters event.

Superintendent with the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Eddie Golden, was one of the speakers who addressed the students.

The Tipperary Garda spoke about the importance of spreading messages of road safety with the students in this vital time of their lives before they start driving and forming bad driving habits.

He told Tipp FM News – road deaths are up seven on the figures from last year – and the only way this will change is by educating young drivers.