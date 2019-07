Two Tipperary students are doing their bit to tackle climate change.

Boo tooth – a toothbrush made of bamboo – is the brainchild of Nermine Lounis and Anna Sheehan from Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir as part of the Student Enterprise Programme.

Its 100% biodegradable, protects itself against mould in your bathroom while the bristles are nylon ,which are proven to be better for your teeth.

Speaking on Tipp Today Nermine explained why the decided to make this product