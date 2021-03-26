Tipp sports stars row in behind local Daffodil Day fundraising efforts

A south Tipperary soccer club is among many groups across the country raising money for Daffodil Day.

The Irish Cancer Society’s flagship fundraiser has to be held online again this year, with the public being asked to give what they can via the website ‘cancer.ie’.

Killenaule-Moyglass Ladies Soccer Club are running a virtual 5k run/walk, and asking people to tag them on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to show their efforts.

Team Captain Lauren Dowling says people can also donate through a JustGiving page on their social media accounts.

“We’ve had a huge response. We’ve reached out to loads of people across the board and we’ve even got Shane Long, Rachael Blackmore and Niall Quinn – they’ve been great to support us all the way.”

“We got a few local community members as well to show their support so its been really great.”