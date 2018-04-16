Tipp spend over a million on settlements and damage claims

Tipperary County Council are spending more than one million euro each year on settlements for injury and damage claims.

Last year, 1.4 million was paid out for injuries sustained by the county’s most hazardous footpaths, while almost 30 thousand was paid for damage to vehicles as a result of potholes.

In 2016, the figure paid for car damage was significantly higher at just under 57 thousand euro – as a consequence of severe storms and bad weather conditions.

The council say that extreme weather conditions this year seem to be contributing to a similarly high count.

Independent cllr Jim Ryan has been campaigning for repairs on our roads and footpaths for years, he’s calling for the government to take action now: