The Premier’s athletes are on their way to the opening ceremony in Tallaght today – along with 1600 others from across the country.

Along with their coaches and supporters, the Ormond Special Olympics Club in Nenagh was given a Garda escort out of the town this morning to send them on their way whole athletes from other clubs across the county will also be taking part.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Paul Nugent, treasurer of the Ormond club, says the main aim of the games is enjoyment.