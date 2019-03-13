Tipp SF candidate wants more women in politics

Tipperary Sinn Fein candidate for the general election, Ciara McCormack is demanding for action on bringing more women in to politics.

Ms McCormack has called for more than just gender quotas in order to bring about more equal representation.

Recently Sinn Fein introduced a gender quota, preventing many from running for upcoming elections, much to the dismay of many party members.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Ciara McCormack highlighted the lack of female representation in Ireland.

Fine Gael Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan did not approve of gender quotas; she felt that regardless of gender, parties would still choose the strongest candidate to represent them.