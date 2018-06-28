Tipp set to bask in high temperature again today

Tipperary is among the counties expected to experience the best of the weather today.

Temperatures in many areas could reach 30 or 31 degrees, with the possibility that decade’s old records may be broken.

The weather is officially set to be called a heatwave today once the mercury reaches 25 degrees for the fifth day in a row.

People could be facing water outages and restrictions as the demand in Dublin is now more than can be supplied.

Demand is now at 615 million litres but the maximum that can be produced is 610.

Around 10-thousand people across the country are currently having their water restricted at off-peak times but this could increase further.

Met Eireann is explaining why car thermometers might be giving a false reading of the temperature.

Forecasters use Stevenson screens at climate stations so they’re only measuring the air temperature and not the direct sunlight.

Irish Rail is handing out 50 thousand bottles of water to commuters during the heatwave as part of its hot weather protocols.

It’s advising people to avoid unnecessary travel if sick, to wear comfortable clothes and not to sit in the direct sunlight.

Irish Rail says it’s ensuring that air conditioning is operating well, while fleets are being monitored.