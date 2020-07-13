Tipp sees 15% drop in numbers accessing Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has dropped by 15 percent in the space of a week.

10,000 will receive the payment this week in the county, including 1,000 people for which it will be their last payment as they have since closed their claim.

18,800 people in the county had been receiving the payment on May 5th at the peak of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Nationally, there’s been the largest drop in the number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment since it was established.

67,000 who were claiming the payment last week are now back to work.