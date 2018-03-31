Tipp Rose selection tonight

Tipperary’s representative in the 2018 Rose of Tralee will be chosen later tonight.
18 young women from across the county will be vying for the coveted sash and the chance to represent Tipp at this years festival.
The winner will be chosen at a special ceremony at the Anner Hotel in Thurles tonight.
Ciaran O’Connell is from the Tipperary Rose centre, he says there is County wide representation this year
This year`s Tipperary Roses of Tralee are:
Name
Katie Cleary SuperValu Co-Op 23 Barnaleen, Donohill
Aine Ryan Whitechurch Consulting
Danielle Ryan Stoves and Fireplace Fitters Cashel 18
Sarah Power The Old School House 24 Littleton,Thurles
Chelsey Power Miss Ellie’s Takeaway 24 Clonmel,
Aoife O’Neill O’Ceallachains, Carrick-on-Suir 27 Burncourt, Cahir,
Laura Carroll Campus Life Services 27 Nenagh
Siobhan Hynes O’ Sullivan’s Pharmacy 19 Clonmel, Tipperary
Michelle Ryan Philips Furniture / Susan Ryan Travel 26
Michelle McLaughlin Pride of Tipperary
Lauren Enright Dolan’s Supervalu Cahir
“Emma Wright” Wright Sound and Lighting 18 Roscrea,
“Megan clancy” In the Wardrobe
Ashlee Hally LAVA ROCK RESTAURANT 23
Lauren Fitzgerald” Galileo Cafe, Cahir
Emma English” Rea Clarke Hennessy, Carhue, Dundrum,” 26
Laura Durkan Irish Kidney Association, Glenconnor,Clonmel 26 Esther Purcell NIK