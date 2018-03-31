Tipp Rose selection tonight

Tipperary’s representative in the 2018 Rose of Tralee will be chosen later tonight.

18 young women from across the county will be vying for the coveted sash and the chance to represent Tipp at this years festival.

The winner will be chosen at a special ceremony at the Anner Hotel in Thurles tonight.

Ciaran O’Connell is from the Tipperary Rose centre, he says there is County wide representation this year

This year`s Tipperary Roses of Tralee are:

Name Representing Age Location

Katie Cleary SuperValu Co-Op 23 Barnaleen, Donohill

Aine Ryan Whitechurch Consulting 26 Kildangan, Nenagh,

Danielle Ryan Stoves and Fireplace Fitters Cashel 18

Sarah Power The Old School House 24 Littleton,Thurles

Chelsey Power Miss Ellie’s Takeaway 24 Clonmel,

Aoife O’Neill O’Ceallachains, Carrick-on-Suir 27 Burncourt, Cahir,

Laura Carroll Campus Life Services 27 Nenagh

Siobhan Hynes O’ Sullivan’s Pharmacy 19 Clonmel, Tipperary

Michelle Ryan Philips Furniture / Susan Ryan Travel 26

Michelle McLaughlin Pride of Tipperary 20 tipperary

Lauren Enright Dolan’s Supervalu Cahir 20 Cahir

“Emma Wright” Wright Sound and Lighting 18 Roscrea,

“Megan clancy” In the Wardrobe 22 Clonmel

Ashlee Hally LAVA ROCK RESTAURANT 23

Lauren Fitzgerald” Galileo Cafe, Cahir 19

Emma English” Rea Clarke Hennessy, Carhue, Dundrum,” 26

Laura Durkan Irish Kidney Association, Glenconnor,Clonmel 26 Esther Purcell NIK ITA POP UP SPA, Athnid, Thurles 26