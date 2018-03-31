Tipp Rose selection tonight

Photo © Ciaran O'Connell

Tipperary’s representative in the 2018 Rose of Tralee will be chosen later tonight.

18 young women from across the county will be vying for the coveted sash and the chance to represent Tipp at this years festival.

The winner will be chosen at a special ceremony at the Anner Hotel in Thurles tonight.

Ciaran O’Connell is from the Tipperary Rose centre, he says there is County wide representation this year

This year`s Tipperary Roses of Tralee are:

Name                                    Representing                                                Age        Location

Katie Cleary                   SuperValu Co-Op                                                   23      Barnaleen, Donohill

Aine Ryan                        Whitechurch Consulting                                       26           Kildangan, Nenagh,

Danielle Ryan                 Stoves and Fireplace Fitters Cashel                        18

Sarah Power                      The Old School House                                       24 Littleton,Thurles

Chelsey Power              Miss Ellie’s Takeaway                                         24           Clonmel,

Aoife O’Neill                 O’Ceallachains, Carrick-on-Suir                         27           Burncourt, Cahir,

Laura Carroll                       Campus Life Services                                     27           Nenagh

Siobhan Hynes             O’ Sullivan’s Pharmacy                                      19           Clonmel, Tipperary

Michelle Ryan               Philips Furniture / Susan Ryan Travel                    26

                                                                                                  

Michelle McLaughlin       Pride of Tipperary                                               20           tipperary

Lauren Enright                   Dolan’s Supervalu Cahir                                  20           Cahir

“Emma Wright”                 Wright Sound and Lighting                               18           Roscrea,

“Megan clancy”                 In the Wardrobe                                              22           Clonmel

Ashlee Hally                     LAVA ROCK RESTAURANT                                  23           

Lauren Fitzgerald”            Galileo Cafe, Cahir                                           19           

Emma English”                 Rea Clarke Hennessy, Carhue, Dundrum,”           26           

Laura Durkan                   Irish Kidney Association, Glenconnor,Clonmel      26                                                                                                                                          Esther Purcell                    NIKITA POP UP SPA, Athnid, Thurles                                   26           