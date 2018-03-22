Tipp restaurants honoured in National awards

A number of Tipperary restaurants have been recognised at the Munster Regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018.

Over 500 people attended the Munster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.

The second of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in Cork last night, where 91 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs – 15 of those went to Tipperary businesses.

The Old Convent in Clogheen took home the accolate for best restaurant in Tipperary – while also taking home the best restaurant manager award.

Fethard was a big winner with 4 awards in all going to the town.

Pub of the year went to McCarthy’s, while Dooks Fine Foods won three awards – best newcomer, best emerging irish cuisine and best cafe.

In Cashel, Chez Hans restaurant was awarded best chef, while Cafe Hans won the award for best casula dining.

Hotel Minella in Clonmel won Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant – with Niamh’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in the town also winning Best Kids Size Meal – and Best World Cuisine went to Befani’s Mediterranean & Tapas Restaurant.

To the North of the county and Best Customer Service went to Larkins Bar & Restaurant in Garrykennedy, with the Best Gastro Pub accolade going to Flanagan’s on the Lake in Ballina.

Meanwhile, in Nenagh, the Peppermill restaurant won best wine experience, with Jenny’s Kitchen Gluten Free Bakery won Best ‘Free From’.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said that the judging process was more difficult than ever before, with more than 80,000 nomiations this year.

He said also praised the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs.