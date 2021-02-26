Tipp resident among two men found dead near Mitchelstown

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a premises outside of Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, following the discovery of the bodies of two men.

One of them is thought to have been living in Tipperary.

Both of the deceased were in their 60’s and are understood to have been brothers.

They were found at a farm in Curraghgorm about three miles from Mitchelstown.

A third brother – also in his 60s and the owner of the property – has not been found.

Gardaí are continuing to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van, registration 03-WW-1556.

Any members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately and advised not approach or this vehicle.