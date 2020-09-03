Tipp Records 2 Further Cases of Covid-19

95 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today, with no further deaths.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 29,206 since the outbreak began here six months ago.

In Tipperary, there has been an increase of 2 cases bringing the total figure to 716.

51 of today’s cases are in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, and 6 in Meath, while the other 32 cases are spread across 16 counties.

47 per cent of today’s cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 16 have been identified as community transmission.