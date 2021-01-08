Tipp rail services curtailed again due to Covid restrictions

The Ballybrophy to Limerick Irish Rail service has been suspended once again as part of a revised Level 5 schedule.

Irish Rail has announced that the service which travels through Nenagh will be suspended every day until further notice.

The Limerick-Limerick Junction service will continue to run as normal Monday to Saturday, but those using Heuston Intercity Routes should check out the revised and reduced schedule.

Irish Rail says the schedule reflects significantly reduced demand, and will ensure service continuity for essential workers and carers who must travel.

Capacity is limited to 25 per cent on all services, and customers must continue to pre-book Intercity travel.