Tipp pubs for Irish Pub Awards

Two Tipperary pubs will represent the Premier County in the finals of the Irish Pub Awards 2019.

After winning regional awards Tim’s Bar in Clonmel and Noel Ryan’s Pub in Thurles will be hoping to do well in the final which will be held on November 20 in the RDS.

Tim’s Bar was selected as the best newcomer in the South Eastern Region while Noel Ryan’s has been acknowledged for its outstanding customer service.

All 63 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further.