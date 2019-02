Tipperary publicans are supporting the introduction of a taxi service to help alleviate rural isolation and tackle drink driving.

Minister Jim Daly has called for the introduction of an Uber-style service to towns with a population less than 5,000.

It’s hoped that they could operate on looser regulations than those currently applying to taxis and hackneys.

Nenagh publican Noreen O’Sullivan says something like this is badly needed.