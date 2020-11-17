Tipp publican plays down rural issues with take-away drinking

A Tipperary Councillor says the issue of outside drinking is not a cause for concern outside of urban centres.

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald, who also runs the Thatch pub in Cloneen says the scenes that were recorded in Dublin and Cork, are not replicated in other areas.

He also warned against punishing those in the pub trade for such behaviour. He says many are simply struggling to survive:

“I don’t think it’s an issue around our area. It’s more of an urban issue. From the point of view of the publican selling the drink, he’s only trying to make a few pounds himself.

“And it is awkward on these businesses and some of them aren’t even with the supports that the Government are giving publicans. Some (pubs) still aren’t in the financial position where they’re safe or secure.”