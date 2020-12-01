Tipp pub snug features in 2021 charity calendar

A north Tipperary pub features in a charity calendar which celebrates the unique atmosphere of the snug.

Alone, the organisation which supports older people to live at home, has launched a 2021 calendar called ‘The Snug Project’.

Photographer Finn Richards took snaps from over 100 pubs as part of a project 10 years ago, and has decided to submit 12 of them as part of this project.

Coffey’s Bar in Borrisoleigh is the June entry in the calendar, and Finn says he still has memories of entering the premises:

“I had no expectations. I visited 108 pubs on this journey and I think Coffey’s was three-quarters of the way through. But as soon as Mrs Coffey opened the door, I knew I was in for a treat.

“There was something intriguing about the building, and about her manner. And as I went through the pub, the place itself was just amazing.”