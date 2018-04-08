Tipp projects to benefit from Government funding

Two Tipperary projects are to benefit from this years Structures at Risk Funding.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has approved money for a total of 370 heritage projects across the country.

The scheme will provide a 2 million euro investment in 2018 for the repair and conservation of historic structures.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme provides funding for works to protected structures in both private and public ownership.

The Corner House, McDonagh Square on Borrisoleigh’s Main Street has been allocated 17,000 Euro while The Thatch, which dates from around 1800 in the village of Cloneen is to get 15,000.