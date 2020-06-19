Tipp playgrounds to be designated for children with additional needs

Local authority playgrounds across Tipperary are being designated for an hour each day for children with disabilities and additional needs.

It will allow the children and their parents the opportunity to enjoy the facilities in a quieter environment.

It’s the brainchild of the Clonmel Covid-19 Community Group who approached Tipperary County Council.

The initiative can’t be monitored but Becca Laste from the group is hoping that the designated hour from 11 to 12 Monday to Friday will be observed.

“If you can just try to avoid the parks between 11 and 12 Monday to Friday just to give parents with children with additional needs a chance to come in and enjoy the park because obviously their routines have been so badly disrupted.”

“It would be nice for them to just get in and have a bit of normality have a bit of a play and not feel totally overwhelmed that it’s going to be very busy.”