Tipp pharmacist ready to roll out Astra Zeneca jab amid vaccination changes

A Tipperary pharmacist says they’re ready to vaccinate priority groups as Covid-19 jab supplies increase in the coming weeks.

Jimmy O’Sullivan, based in Fethard, is hopeful that they’ll receive Astra Zeneca stock a little earlier than expected, as that vaccine will not be used on over 70s.

Instead, GPs will be provided with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to vaccinate those older age groups due to greater certainty over its medical data.

Jimmy O’Sullivan says that pharmacists are in an ideal position to vaccinate many types of healthcare staff as soon as possible:

“There’s a plethora of people such as people working in doctor surgeries, people aside from the GP themselves, that have to be vaccinated.

“Pharmacy staff, dentists, physios – there’s a big tranche of people there waiting to be vaccinated, and we’re in an ideal position to vaccinate them. We’re all trained, it’s just a matter of getting the vaccine.”