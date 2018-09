Tipperary has won a number of gold awards in the annual Tidy Town competition.

Top honours have gone to Birdhill, Terryglass, Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Emly.

The efforts of the tidy towns group in Silvermines has seen them rewarded with a silver while Cahir, Roscrea and Nenagh have won bronze.

The Endeavour Award in Tipperary has gone to Killusty.

Listowel in County Kerry has taken the overall award.