Tipp people urged to nominate their Heritage Hero

The search is on for Ireland’s Heritage Hero and nominees are being sought from Tipperary.

The awards have been running since 2015 and they honour individuals or groups who have worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage.

The deadline is the 18th of this month.

Beatrice Kelly from the Heritage Council has told Tipp FM News they cover a broad spectrum.

“It can be about your natural heritage, your built heritage or both. Or intangibles – things like place names, folklore or music.”

“Basically we are asking people to nominate somebody else. You can find the form on the Heritage Week website and if you go into the news section there’s a link to a survey monkey form which comes straight through to us. It should take only about two minutes to complete and we’d be delighted to get your nominations.”