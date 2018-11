Former Columbian President Juan Manuel Santos is this afternoon being presented with the Tipperary International Peace Award.

It’s in recognition of his efforts in bringing peace to Columbia and for the historic agreement that put an end to more than 50 years of fighting in the South American country.

The event is taking place in the Excel Centre in Tipp town this lunchtime.

Honorary secretary of the Tipperary Peace Convention Martin Quinn says Mr Santos is a deserving winner.