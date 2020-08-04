Tipp Peace Convention pay tribute to the late John Hume

The Honorary Secretary of the Tipperary Peace Convention says there would not have been a Northern Ireland Peace Process without John Hume.

Martin Quinn has been paying tribute to the former SDLP leader who died yesterday at the age of 83 after a short illness.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin described him as an inspirational figure who changed this island’s history.

John Hume visited the county as a guest speaker at the presentation of the 2000 Tipperary International Peace Award to Senator George Mitchell.

His remains will be taken from Moville in Donegal to the Cathedral of Saint Eugene in Derry, arriving at 8:30 this evening, with mass tomorrow at 11.30am.

Martin Quinn, who discussed the peace process with John on multiple occasions, has been reflecting on his legacy.

“He’s definitely one of the key figures in the peace process – he’s one of the stand-out figures and I don’t think it would have happened without the involvement of John Hume.”

“He made a huge and enormous contribution to peace in Northern Ireland and for that I think he will be forever remembered and carried in very high regard and esteem.”