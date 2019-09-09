Tipp native to be remembered at Dublin ceremony

An organisation that supports Irish Emigrants is hoping people from the Premier County will attend the funeral of a Tipperary man who died alone in London last month.

87-year-old Joseph Tuohy passed away in a nursing home is Islington, North London following which he was cremated.

Friends of the Forgotten Irish Emigrants group hopes to gather a strong Tipp contingent for his funeral in Dublin on September 27th.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Joseph’s friend Brian Boylan who runs the St Gabriel’s Homeless Hostel in London said he will be properly commemorated.