Tipp native caught up in Strasbourg shooting

A Tipperary man was just metres away from the terrorist attack in Strasbourg last night.
French police are questioning five people after the fatal shooting at a Christmas market.
A suspected terrorist shot three people dead there last night – before escaping.
12 others were injured – 6 of them critically.
Authorities say the killer was on a watch list of people who’d potentially been radicalised.
Dermot Ryan from Tipperary Town – who works with the European Commission – tweeted last night saying “Shots fired metres from us in Strasbourg tonight. Huge panic and a very frightening experience. Big police operation underway. Thank God we’re all ok.”