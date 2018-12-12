Tipp native caught up in Strasbourg shooting

A Tipperary man was just metres away from the terrorist attack in Strasbourg last night.

French police are questioning five people after the fatal shooting at a Christmas market.

A suspected terrorist shot three people dead there last night – before escaping.

12 others were injured – 6 of them critically.

Authorities say the killer was on a watch list of people who’d potentially been radicalised.

Dermot Ryan from Tipperary Town – who works with the European Commission – tweeted last night saying “Shots fired metres from us in Strasbourg tonight. Huge panic and a very frightening experience. Big police operation underway. Thank God we’re all ok.”